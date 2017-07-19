Sun spot machine helps reveal early signs of skin cancer

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – With lots of sunshine these days, it’s important to keep tabs on spots and burns that could add to the risk of skin cancer.

A machine in Enola helps to reveal the warning signs.

Teresa Dougan, on her lunch break at the Capital Blue Store cafe, saw the DermaScan in the lobby. She says she took a preliminary questionnaire because of her age.

“Has your doctor ever told you you had skin cancer?” she read. “No, not yet.”

Dougan says her past choices make her worried.

“Baby oil, and I’d use a sun lamp,” she said.

Dougan is a prime candidate for DermaScan, a machine that detects sun spots you’re unable to see in natural light. The Capital Blue Store has one available during all business hours. UV lights inside the machine penetrate through moisturizer, makeup, and even your top layer of skin.

Dougan looked inside and said, “There’s a spot I don’t think I’ve seen.”

Hilary McMahon is the health guide that helps people understand what each spot and color mean in terms of sun damage, skin dehydration, circulation, and more.

“If you see something coming up sooner, you can go to the doctor sooner to get that checked out,” McMahon said.

She says it’s not a replacement for the suggested annual trip to the dermatologist, but it’s a good first step.

“The face is very tender skin, so if this area is damaged, it’s likely there is damage in other areas,” she said.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five people will get skin cancer in his or her lifetime.

As she’s leaving, Dougan voices exactly why the DermaScan exists.

“I think this is going to make me get home and call a dermatologist,” she said.

The DermaScan is available in the Capital Blue Store in Enola during all business hours, but employees suggest you make an appointment so that someone is there to guide you. Appointments can be made through capitalbluestore.com.

