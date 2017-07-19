Sheriff’s office holds memorial for K9 Magnum

CARLISLE, Pa – (WHTM) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office honored one of its late members Wednesday morning.

Officers and canine members from a number of county law enforcement departments formed ranks to honor the memory of Magnum, the German shepherd who served with the sheriff’s department for almost four years.

The canine officer died June 16 after the discovery of an inoperable tumor in his abdomen.

The 6-year-old shepherd performed search duties for his handlers and represented the department in weekly community events.

Magnum was also one of only two dogs in Cumberland County trained to detect explosives.

