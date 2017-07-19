Sentencing set for parents who ‘gifted’ daughter to man

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus (submitted)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The parents whose six daughters were sexually assaulted by a cult-like figure after they “gifted” their oldest girl to him are set to be sentenced on child endangerment charges in a Pennsylvania court.

Daniel and Savilla Stoltzfus, who gave up their oldest daughter to the man because he helped them financially, are to be sentenced Wednesday at a Bucks County court.

The girls’ mother says she knew about the sexual activity between the man and her daughters but believed “it could be a good thing.”

Authorities say the couple’s daughters were sexually assaulted by 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan, who has been convicted on multiple counts of child rape and other offenses.

Several of the girls testified Kaplan had sex with them and that they considered him to be their husband.

