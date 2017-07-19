Saudis release woman in viral miniskirt video without charge

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE -- In this May 11, 2014 file photo, a Saudi woman seen through a heart-shaped statue walks along an inlet of the Red Sea in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. A young Saudi woman has sparked a sensation online by posting a video of herself in a miniskirt and crop top walking around in public, with some Saudis calling for her arrest and others rushing to her defense. The video, first shared on Snapchat, shows her walking around an empty historic fort in Ushaiager, a village north of the capital, Riyadh, in the desert region of Najd, where many of Saudi Arabia's most conservative tribes and families are from. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says a woman detained after wearing a miniskirt in a video that went viral has been released without charge.

Police in Saudi Arabia had arrested the young woman for wearing “immodest clothes” after an outcry from people who say she flagrantly violated the kingdom’s conservative Islamic dress code.

The young Saudi woman drew attention over the weekend when the video was shared online of her walking in a historic village north of the capital wearing a miniskirt and crop top, and showing her hair.

A statement released by the Center for International Communication said Wednesday that police released the woman, who was not named. It says she was released Tuesday evening after a few hours of questioning. The statement said the video was published without her knowledge.

Related Posts