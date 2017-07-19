Police seek tips in attempted booze theft

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two people who tried to steal more than $200 worth of booze from a York County grocery store.

West Manchester Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspects on Wednesday. They said the attempted theft occurred July 2 at the Giant food store in the 1200 block of Carlisle Road.

Police said the suspects selected alcoholic beverages valued at $220.88 and exited the store. The theft was stopped in the parking lot, but the suspects fled in a Chevrolet SUV with a Pennsylvania registration of KJK-7924.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Officer Michael Jordan at (717) 792-9514.

