Polaris recalls ATVs, ROVs for fire, crash risks

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris is recalling more than 25,000 all-terrain vehicles because fuel can leak into the headlight pod, posing a fire hazard.

The company is also recalling more than 1,100 recreational off-highway vehicles because the front brake can detach.

The first recall is for 2014 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATVs. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received 30 reports of fuel leaks and four incidents involving a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The ATVs were sold from April 2014 through May 2017 for between $6,500 and $7,700.

The other recall involves 2017 Polaris RZR 570 and RZR-S 570 ROVs sold from December through June for about $8,500.

Owners should contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

