Pennsylvania’s tax amnesty program exceeds collections estimate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s recent tax amnesty program collected more revenue than expected.

The program collected $114.5 million in back taxes between April 21 and June 19, exceeding the $100 million estimate, Revenue Secretary C. Daniel Hassell said Wednesday.

The state was owed more than $3.5 billion in back taxes at the start of the amnesty program. More than 21 percent of the delinquent taxpayers were from out of state.

The program waived penalties and half the interest for delinquent taxpayers. Those who were eligible but did not participate face a five-percent penalty.

