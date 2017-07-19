Man gets up to 16 years for child sex abuse

Jay E. Horning (submitted)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Akron man will serve up to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing two preteen boys.

Jay E. Horning, 28, was ordered to serve 8 to 16 years. He pleaded guilty in March to 10 felonies in connection with abuse that happened in Ephrata in 2004 and 2006.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth ordered consecutive prison terms; one for each victim.

Horning and the boys’ families were acquaintances.

