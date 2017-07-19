Man convicted of witness-tampering in 1992 homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man has been convicted for the third time in a federal witness-tampering case stemming from a Pennsylvania homicide a quarter of a century ago.

Sixty-five-year-old Willie Tyler, a former Carlisle resident, was convicted Tuesday after a four-day trial in Harrisburg stemming from the murder of confidential informant Doreen Proctor in April 1992.

Authorities said the victim had been scheduled to testify against the brother of the defendant in Cumberland County. Tyler was acquitted of murder charges in state court but convicted of conspiracy to intimidate a witness and sentenced to two years.

He was convicted in federal court of witness-tampering and sentenced to life in prison, but an appeals court said some of his statements shouldn’t have been allowed as evidence. A second conviction was also overturned in 2013.