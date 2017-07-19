Man arrested after crash into woman’s home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Palmyra man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove a van into a Lower Paxton Township woman’s home during a domestic dispute.

Joel A. Barnhart, 48, told officers he crashed into the house in the 1100 block of Pleasant Road on Tuesday evening because the woman would not open the door and let him inside.

The woman reported that Barnhart came to her home uninvited. When she refused to open the door, she said he got back in the van and drove it into the house, causing a large hole.

Township police said the van was partially inside the brick home and Barnhart was under the influence of alcohol when they responded around 7 p.m.

Barnhart is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and DUI.

He was placed in the Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 straight bail.

