Heat and humidity continue with pop-up storms

Last evening it was Franklin County’s turn to pick up some heavy rain with 1-3″ being reported across portions of the county from storms that developed late yesterday. Once again, a lot of places didn’t see any rain yesterday. These downpours and storms are highly localized and today will bring more of the same. A dome of high pressure over the central U.S. will control the local weather for the rest of the week and continuously pump heat and humidity into the Commonwealth. Expect temperatures to peak in the 90s each afternoon for the rest of the week with a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. Don’t spend prolonged time outdoors as this type of heat can often be dangerous. Much of this period remains dry, but a rogue storm could occur during the late afternoon/early evening hours each day through Friday.

The weekend continues hot and humid as an approaching front brings better chances for late day showers and storms. That front might stall out into next Monday with cooler and drier air moving back into the region by next Tuesday. Until then, stay cool and dry…unless you’re near a swimming pool…which might be the best place to be over the next week!