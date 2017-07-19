Former hospital staffer pleads guilty to lying about cancer tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former research technologist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center has admitted in court to lying about cancer tests.

Floyd Benko, 62, of Palmyra, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to false statement charges.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Benko lied and concealed the fact that he did not follow Penn State Hershey’s standard operating procedures when he performed gene mutation tests for 124 advanced-stage cancer patients in 2013 and 2014.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center hired an outside laboratory to retest all affected patients and incurred out-of-pocket expenses that totaled $69,906, Brandler said.

Under a plea agreement, Benko agreed to make full restitution to the medical center.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

