Former hospital staffer pleads guilty to lying about cancer tests

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former research technologist at Penn State Hershey Medical Center has admitted in court to lying about cancer tests.

Floyd Benko, 62, of Palmyra, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to false statement charges.

U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said Benko lied and concealed the fact that he did not follow Penn State Hershey’s standard operating procedures when he performed gene mutation tests for 124 advanced-stage cancer patients in 2013 and 2014.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center hired an outside laboratory to retest all affected patients and incurred out-of-pocket expenses that totaled $69,906, Brandler said.

Under a plea agreement, Benko agreed to make full restitution to the medical center.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s