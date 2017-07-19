DUI driver had children in van, police say

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is accused of driving under the influence with children in his minivan.

Howard B. Noonan, 35, of Lititz, had three child passengers between 9 and 16 years old when he was stopped early Wednesday in Warwick Township and failed breath and field sobriety tests, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Noonan is charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of children.

He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on probation-related violation and $10,000 cash bail on the new charges.

