Downed trees, poles among storm damage in Perry County

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
(Viewer submitted photo)

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are responding to storm damage and power outages in Perry County.

According to a county dispatcher, dozens of downed trees have been reported, some of them landing on vehicles and homes. Poles and wires were also downed.

Residents in Rye and Penn townships have reported the worst damage in the county.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service in State College for parts of Perry and Cumberland counties.

A PPL outage map currently shows over 200 customers without power in Perry County, while over 300 customers are without power in Cumberland County.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

