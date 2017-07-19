Dauphin County collects more West Nile-infected mosquitoes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Dauphin County.

Positive samples were collected last week in Lykens, Highspire, Susquehanna Township, and Wiconsico Township, according to the county’s conservation district.

Two infected samples were found earlier in Harrisburg and Swatara Township.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who live where the virus has been detected are at risk of getting West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain.

No human cases have been reported in Dauphin County this year.

