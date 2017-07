The Daley Zucker law firm has served the Central Pennsylvania area since Kathleen Carey Daley started as a solo practitioner in 1982.

Over the last 30 years, the firm has grown into what it is today, with seven attorneys who practice in a variety of areas.

Today, we sat down with two esquires from Daley Zucker to learn more about Child Custody and Support law and why any individual with children to should be aware of these laws.