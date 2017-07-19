Attorney vows ‘vigorous’ defense in slayings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A defense attorney representing one of two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men whose bodies were found on a Pennsylvania farm last week is vowing the “vigorous and dedicated defense” to which he’s entitled.

Attorney Abby Leeds was retained Tuesday to represent Sean Kratz, who’s charged in three of the deaths. She says on Twitter he’s charged with very serious crimes he and his family take very seriously.

She says the Kratz family “sympathizes with the families of the victims,” who included a Maryland college student.

Authorities allege Kratz’s cousin Cosmo DiNardo told them he lured the four men to his family’s 90-acre farm under the guise of marijuana transactions before killing them.

DiNardo has confessed and said he’s sorry.

Police say DiNardo also claims to have killed two people in Philadelphia.