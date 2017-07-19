2 sought in carjacking at shopping center

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted for stealing a woman’s car in a shopping center parking lot.

Northern York County Regional police say the 58-year-old woman was in her maroon 2009 Subaru Forester after shopping Friday afternoon at the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in the Northgate Shopping Center, in the 1500 block of North George Street in Manchester Township.

The men ordered the woman out of her car and told her they would kill her if she screamed. They took her car and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police released an image from a surveillance camera near the scene of the incident. Anyone who can identify the men is asked to call the police department at 717-292-3647 or the tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355).

