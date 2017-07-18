Your next doctors visit may have an extra person in the room

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Your next doctor’s visit there may be an extra person in the room. Who are they and how will they improve your care? They’re called a Medical Scribe. Scribes takes notes in the room and can help the doctor get to you quicker and help the doctor give you more focused attention.

Cameron Smith has been a scribe for two years. He said “It’s a relatively new career. I document everything [Doctors and patients] talk about, every sentence, every symptom, everything has to go into the electronic medical record.”

Pinnacle Health Hospital Doctor Anthony Guarracino said “We may speak in ‘English’ if you will but we expect [the scribe] to convert that to medical jargon when they [transcribe] to the chart.”

Dr.Guarracino said before scribes doctors had to take notes while examining patients, leaving patients left to feel like the doctors didn’t care or were acting impersonally. But now, all eyes on you! Pinnacle says it won’t cost patients more but it will help the hospital collect more from insurance with more detailed notes. Dr.Guarracino said “Insurance companies require the more complex charts to have more information”.

Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg hired its first scribe 3 years ago and now there are 50. There are plans to hire even more in the Midstate. Smith said “From your everyday family doctor visit to a surgery consultation you can expect to see [scribes ]taking all your information!”.

The service is optional and private. Smith said “We are HIPPA compliant and everything the [patient says] is just as confidential as if it was just them and the doctor in the room.”

The end result is happier doctors with less paperwork and happier patients. Becoming a medical scribe is an up and coming profession spreading through the Midstate. For more information on how to become a Medical Scribe in the Midstate go to this link: http://c2solutionsinc.com/