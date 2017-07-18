You look great. That’s the problem.

We’ve all heard the cliches. “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” “Appearances can be deceiving.” So why is it so hard to understand that someone who looks great could actually be in a lot of physical, life-changing pain?

In the latest episode of On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Valerie Pritchett discuss invisible illnesses, how pain affects the brain, and why good students are getting left behind. They also talk about where your information really goes when you participate in ancestry DNA testing, and read the comments and suggestions you sent in during the week.

Subscribe to the podcast On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher, TuneIn, or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: