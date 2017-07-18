Residents remain vigilant when searching for natural gas leaks

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The house that stood at 206 Springdale Lane in Manor Township remains a pile of rubble.

There are not as many workers at the explosion site that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Crews had originally been investigating the report of a gas leak when that blast happened.

Randall Gockley, coordinator of Lancaster County Emergency Management, said there have been 16 into the 911 center for reported gas leaks since the blast. He said folks all over the county have remained vigilant when hunting for the smell of natural gas.

“Anything to be proactive and to keep people safe,” Gockley said. “That’s the key.”

Gockley said natural gas will smell like rotten eggs because of a chemical that’s added to it. He added that firefighters have a tool to detect natural gas.

Gockley told ABC27 News that the tool has come in handy since that fatal blast.

“They can do some initial metering to see if there is a concentration in the air and can pretty much tell what it is they are dealing with,” he added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the blast and could be on scene in the coming weeks.

