Re-Bath & More: The Best Time to Remodel—Now!

Remodeling a bathroom is something almost every homeowner will confront at some point in time. The tricky part is knowing when it’s the right time to remodel. Jon Witmer, owner of Re-Bath & More, has a few tips for figuring out if your current bathroom has run its course.

“There are a few signs that tell you that you should consider a remodel sooner than later. If you have a tile surround, you might have obvious signs like loose or missing tiles, but what most people don’t realize is that water can penetrate through the grout through small cracks and pinholes or where grout is missing. Sometimes those things are not obvious and require a closer inspection to see,” tells Jon.

You can hear the rest of his tips in the video above. To learn more about the Services at Re-Bath & More, visit them online.