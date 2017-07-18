Police: Staff member at youth center charged with sex offenses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Reading man has been charged after an investigation into misconduct and sexual assault at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

According to Lancaster police, 52-year-old David Tyrone Stevenson is suspected of committing various crimes while he was a staff member at the center.

Police conducted interviews with two juvenile victims, witnesses and staff members during the investigation, which began June 30.

In one instance, Stevenson sexually assaulted a victim, according to police. He is also accused of asking the victim to perform oral sex, offering her cash in exchange for sexual intercourse and making lewd suggestions.

According to police, Stevenson provided the victim with a razor blade so she could cut herself in order to be transferred to a non-secure facility, making it possible for him to meet with her outside the center.

Stevenson is also accused of attempting to touch another victim on her vagina on several occasions. He also told that victim he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her, made lewd suggestions and offered oral sex, according to police.

Stevenson was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, institutional sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, indecent assault, a criminal attempt of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to online court documents, Stevenson is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding misconduct at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center or David Stevenson is asked to call Det. Harnish with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3350 or email harnisha@lancasterpolice.com. Tips can also be submitted at lancasterpolice.com.

Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips, which can be delivered by calling 1-800-322-1913 or texting LANCS, plus a message, to 847411.

