Police: man crashes into tree, dies on scene

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A man fatally crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning in Elizabeth Township.

Police say at 5:15 a.m. Travis Hibshman was travelling east on 28th Division Highway when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

Hibshman was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police report that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

No further details were made available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s