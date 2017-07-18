Police: man crashes into tree, dies on scene

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A man fatally crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning in Elizabeth Township.

Police say at 5:15 a.m. Travis Hibshman was travelling east on 28th Division Highway when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

Hibshman was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police report that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

No further details were made available.

