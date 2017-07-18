Police investigate attempted automobile theft by three juveniles

YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- An officer, while on routine patrol, saw three juveniles inside of a car parked on the corner of Ogontz Street and First Avenue Monday evening.

Police say the juveniles fled the vehicle when they saw the officer approaching.

The officer was able to catch one of the juveniles, identified as a 12-year-old white male. A citizen located a second juvenile, identified as a 13-year-old white male and escorted him back to the officer’s car.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Officer Robert Lusk at (717)843-0851 or e-mail him at rlusk@sgtpd.org.