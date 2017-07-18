Police: Arrest made in shooting of 13-month-old in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) – One man has been arrested and police say they’re looking for a second after a 13-month-old boy injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Police Chief Peter Newsham announced at a news conference that 39-year-old Derrick Watson was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in last week’s shooting.

Police say officers responding to the sound of gunshots on July 10 found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was later released from the hospital.

Newsham says police are looking for 27-year-old Saheed Sulu, who is also wanted in the shooting, and they’re trying to identify a third man.

Newsham says the men were involved in a dispute and resorted to firearms with no regard for young kids in the area.