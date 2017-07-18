Polaris Industries Inc. has issued a recall of their RZR 570 and RZR S 570 recreational off-highway vehicles also known as ROV’s.
The company reports that the front brake can detach, posing crash and injury hazards.
No injuries have been reported.
Polaris recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles due to crash and injury hazards
They advise that you should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.
Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Consumers may also contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. CT Monday and Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information. The recall number is 17-756.
The ROV’s were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2016 through June 2017 for about $8,500.