Mural off I-83 in Lemoyne almost complete

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM)- A 443 foot long mural on the West Shore is almost complete. Artist are putting the finishing touched on the Transportation Pathways Through Lemoyne’s History Mural.

The project began a few months ago, but the Lemoyne Borough has had the idea since 2005. The mural pays tribute to the borough’s 200 year history as a transportation hub. It is one of the first things people see when they enter Lemoyne off the I-83 south exit ramp.

The mural was painted on 216 5-by-5 foot panels. Twenty-one sponsors put up $81,000 for the mural, which was painted more than 100 volunteers. Daniel Finch, a professor at Messiah College, was the lead artist.