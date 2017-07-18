Marijuana plant growing at Dauphin County truck stop removed

WHTM Staff Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A pot plant growing outside a Dauphin County truck stop has been removed by state police.

ABC27 viewers reported seeing the plant in a flower bed at Love’s Travel Stop on Vine Street in Londonderry Township.

An ABC27 photojournalist captured photos of the approximately 3 foot plant before its removal.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper showed up Tuesday, spoke with a manager, yanked the plant out by its roots and took it from the scene.

Police have not released any information about the plant.

