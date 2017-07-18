Locals claim AcuSalt treatments help ease health issues at Harrisburg salt room

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Acupuncture, uses thin needles placed along energetic pathways to improve energy flow. Along the same lines is Salt therapy or Halotherapy, a type of relaxation technique that claims to pull toxins from the body.

SaltEFX, a salt room center in Harrisburg, is taking a new spin on these age-old practices by combining the two into a new practice called AcuSalt.

“Salt rooms are known to help people who suffer from asthma, allergies, COPD, migraine headache, skin conditions anything respiratory related it helps,” Melanie McGurie, owner of SaltEFX. McGurie says AcuSalt is unique in the Midstate. “We are the only one in the area that offers that.”

Linda D’Agostino, a Certified Acupuncturist explains why people are trying this type of therapy. “It’s because there are more and more western studies coming out show the effectiveness of acupuncture. We know that the basic studies prove that acupuncture releases endorphins which help with pain with and quiet the mind.”

SALTEFX guests agree, using AcuSalt to help everything from sinus issues to relaxation.

“It’s incredibly relaxing. I can be challenging to de-stress,” Jannie Brown of Harrisburg said.

“Sometimes I do have a few ailments, intestinal sometimes and she puts the needle in certain places, and I do have some benefits from it. I feel a lot better,” customer

Karen Fields of Harrisburg said.

Dar Kegal of Harrisburg uses it to relieve congestion issues. “I come regularly for the salt treatment and acupuncture. I had very bad sinus problems.”

The cost is $40 dollars, cash only, for the 45-minute session. Space is limited and you must make an appointment.

For more information visit: https://www.saltefx.com/saltefx-offers-acupuncture