Heat wave kicks in today with pop-up t-storms

Yesterday’s thunderstorms produced flash flooding for parts of the region with 3-5″ of rain reported in isolated locations. The humid airmass that helped fuel these heavy rainers will continue to be in place today as temperatures climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon under hazy sun. The severe threat is low today, but any storms that do form could produce heavy rain again. Storms today won’t be quite as numerous, but the airmass is ripe for the picking and although rain isn’t guaranteed everywhere, it’s still a good idea to plan for a passing storm in case you have outdoor plans. Tonight will be muggy again with patchy fog a possibility toward morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week will feature weather suitable for the dog days of summer. High humidity and highs in the 90s nearly each day this week. Much of the area will remain dry tomorrow through Friday, however, a rogue storm cannot be ruled out during the early evening hours. We peak near 95 degrees Friday as an approaching front brings better chances for late day storms Saturday and Sunday. Overall, this week will be dominated by hot and humid conditions with increasing storm chances by the weekend. Enjoy…if you like it hot!