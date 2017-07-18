Harrisburg police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

UPDATE: Camrin Holloman was found Tuesday evening, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Camrin Holloman was reported as a missing person by her family on Monday.

Police say she was last seen on Sunday around 5 p.m. in the Allison Hill Section of Harrisburg wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red sandals.

Camrin is described as a dark skinned African-American female, 15-years-old, 5’5″ 110lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone having contact with Camrin should contact The Harrisburg City Police at 717-255-3139 or call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900 and ask for an on duty Detective.