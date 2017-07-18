Harrisburg man stalks two women at a Sheetz, robs one at gunpoint

By Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Daniel Brady was charged with Robbery and Access device fraud after following two women from a local Sheetz gas station to an apartment in the 400 block of Harvard Court.

When the women exited the car, Brady allegedly pointed a handgun at one of the women and stole her purse. According to authorities, he fled the scene in another vehicle.

Police say no one was injured.

An anonymous tipster provided information that Brady may be the person involved in this incident. Swatara Township detectives conducted an investigation and were able to confirm that Brady was the suspect.

He is currently detained and is awaiting arraignment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s