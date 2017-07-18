Harrisburg man stalks two women at a Sheetz, robs one at gunpoint

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Daniel Brady was charged with Robbery and Access device fraud after following two women from a local Sheetz gas station to an apartment in the 400 block of Harvard Court.

When the women exited the car, Brady allegedly pointed a handgun at one of the women and stole her purse. According to authorities, he fled the scene in another vehicle.

Police say no one was injured.

An anonymous tipster provided information that Brady may be the person involved in this incident. Swatara Township detectives conducted an investigation and were able to confirm that Brady was the suspect.

He is currently detained and is awaiting arraignment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.