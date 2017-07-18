Girls on the Run program focuses on building relationships

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Girls on the Run Capital Area is holding a week long program for girls in grades 3 through 8.

They begin in the morning at the Jewish Community Center in Harrisburg with running, games, and workshops on storytelling, building, and arts and crafts.

In the afternoon, they tackle a community project or go on a field trip.

Tuesday, the group helped out at Leg Up Farm in Mount Wolf.

The program focuses on building relationships.

