GIANT/MARTIN’S customers help raise more than $650,000 for local Children’s’ Miracle Network

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets are donating $655,274 to benefit local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. The funds were donated by customers and associates through the annual in-store CMN balloon campaign.

“For more than 20 years we have been honored to support our local CMN Hospitals, who provide critical treatments and healthcare services that help kids live healthy lives,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT/MARTIN’S president. “Thank you to our customers and associates for their dedication and generosity to our CMN kids!”

GIANT/MARTIN’S is one of the top 10 fundraisers in the country for CMN Hospitals, having donated more than $40 million over the past 21 years. In addition to the annual in-store campaigns during the summer and at the holidays, associates also regularly volunteer at CMN Hospital events, including radio and television telethons.

“We’re once again thrilled with GIANT/MARTIN’S outstanding commitment to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 2017,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We have seen the results of GIANT/MARTIN’S associates working so hard to encourage donations and are so grateful to the customers who opened their wallets to help local kids receive the care and treatments they need to live better.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the alliance of premier hospitals for children, is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America.

The following CMN Hospitals in GIANT/MARTIN’S communities benefited from this summer’s paper balloon campaign: Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Children’s National Medical Center, University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.