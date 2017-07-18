Gas leak at university prompts evacuation of 16 buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say gas spurting out of a main at Lehigh University prompted evacuation of 16 buildings in the area of the eastern Pennsylvania campus.

The Bethlehem fire department said several roads were closed and the area evacuated after pressurized gas was reported spurting out of the street shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Chief Craig Hoffert said the smell indicated it was natural gas and a construction worker on a backhoe knew immediately it was a gas leak. No injuries were reported.

Students were allowed to return to the buildings shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but roads remained closed into the afternoon.