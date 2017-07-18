Copper stolen from townhouses under construction

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the theft of copper from a construction site.

Upper Allen Police received a report around 9 a.m. Monday that copper was stolen in the area of Allendale Road and Melbourne Lane.

According to police, suspects entered townhouses that are under construction and cut copper from the walls.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about this copper theft should call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting 717-850-8273 or visiting upperallenpolice.com.

