Chipotle shuts Virginia store after reports of illnesses

The Associated Press Published:
This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo shows a sign on a Chipotle restaurant. Chipotle says it temporarily shut down a restaurant in Virginia, on Monday, July 17, 2017, after becoming aware of reports of illnesses. The chain says it’s working to understand the cause, but that the reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. The company says it plans to reopen the location in Sterling, Va., after a “complete sanitization” later on Tuesday, July 18, and that its food is safe to eat. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) – Chipotle says it temporarily shut down a restaurant in Virginia following reports of customers becoming ill.

The company says it shut down a location in Sterling, Virginia, on Monday after becoming aware of a “small number” of reported illnesses. It says it is working with health authorities to understand the cause, but the reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Chipotle plans to reopen the restaurant after a “complete sanitization.”

The Denver-based company notes that norovirus does not come from its food supply and it is safe to eat at its restaurants.

Chipotle has been working to bounce back from a series of food scares that started with E. coli outbreak in the fall of 2015 and included a norovirus case in Boston. Its shares fell more than 5 percent Tuesday.

