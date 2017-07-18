Barricaded gunman taken into custody in Cumberland County

Published:

Southampton Township, Pa. (WHTM)- A man has been taken into custody after threatening a police officer with a gun for attempting to serve a warrant late Monday afternoon.

Shippensburg Police and Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle say they were attempting to serve a warrant to 28-year-old Robert Watson when Watson began threatening police.

When police arrived at an abandoned residence on the 1200 block of Baltimore Road, Watson allegedly pointed a gun at a Shippensburg police officer.

The officer fired one shot at Watson but did not hit him.

Police say they continued to negotiate with Watson and he surrendered within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Watson has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Criminal Trespass, five counts of Terroristic Threats, five counts of Simple Assault, and one count of Criminal Mischief.

