Author Spotlight: L.M. Faircloth’s Forever Tethered

By Published:

“Staff Sergeant Josephine McFay was raised military with a deep love-of-country.  She challenged Air Force policy to serve in Vietnam, believing it was her purpose to stand with her fellow airmen.  Gunnery Sergeant Sev Fitzpatrick and his men were at the top of their game in warfare.  As an elite group of the Special Forces, their mission was to weaken the backbone of the enemy before American troops encountered them.  Private First Class Mandy Taylor was a fresh-faced young girl still discovering herself.  Although she was fearful of the war, she was committed to being there.  Christopher Dawson’s life belonged to the government and he had a reputation of being deadly accurate.  Mission driven to attain critical information, he often fought the war by means other than conventional.  Ruby was an opportunist who had a keen sense of the monetary potential the war had to offer.  She planned to spend a couple of years in Vietnam securing a lucrative bounty.

As the lives of these men and women entwined, through triumph and tragedy, they formed lifelong bonds of friendship that would forever tether them.  While the war emotionally and physically scarred them, it also gave them valor.  Tears of anguish and heartache were often followed by tears of pride and joy.  They saw one another at their very worst—and their very best.  For every time they said the words, “It don’t mean nothin’,” they knew nothing meant more,” – Summary: Forever Tethered.

Author L.M. Faircloth joined us in the studio for today’s Author Spotlight segment with a book about the struggles of women in the Vietnam war.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s