Advocacy groups urge states to protect transgender students

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, H.R. McMaster
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, speaks while having lunch with services members in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dozens of advocacy groups are urging state education officials around the country to protect transgender students after the Trump administration rescinded an Obama-era guidance on school bathroom use.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the nation’s leading civils rights organizations say schools must allow students to access restrooms in line with their stated gender identity, as the guidance had called for.

The Trump administration withdrew the guidance in February, saying it was a matter for the states, not the federal government, to decide. The decision caused an outcry among LGBT activists.

The groups warned that denying students access to the bathrooms of their choice would violate federal law and the Constitution. As a result, schools “will continue to be subjected to lawsuits,” the letter says.

