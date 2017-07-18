Adams County man charged in drug-related death

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – The Adams County District Attorney’s Office has announced charges against a man accused of delivering a dose of drugs that killed someone.

According to a release from the DA’s office, charges stem from the drug-related death of Levi Blake Myers who was found dead in December of 2016 at his home in Gardners.

Toxicology and pathology reports indicate Myers died from injecting a combination of heroin and fentanyl.

Brock Weaver, 31, of York Springs, has been charged in Myers’ death.

Felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and drug possession with intent to deliver were filed Monday.

According to the DA’s office, it is believed this is the first charge of drug delivery resulting in death filed in Adams County.

Weaver has posted bail and is awaiting his preliminary hearing on July 26.

