Woman, 19, shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old Columbia woman was treated at a hospital after she was shot in the face, police said.

Lancaster police continue to investigate the shooting Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Fourth Street. The woman was treated at Lancaster Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Lancaster General Hospital.

Investigators said it does not appear to be a random incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Callers do not have to give their names.

