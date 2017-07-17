Senators return to Capitol, but budget deal remains elusive

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania senators are back in the Capitol, but with no agreements in sight on elements of the state government’s threadbare budget.

Monday’s Senate session could be a prelude to floor votes later in the week to fully fund a nearly $32 billion budget law that negotiators say is about $1.5 billion out of balance.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he wants a tax package big enough to avoid a downgrade to Pennsylvania’s bruised credit rating. But House Republican officials are balking, and pushing for a final agreement that includes their priorities, such as tougher limits on Medicaid benefits.

Stuck in the Legislature are measures to revive the flow of casino revenue to host counties and municipalities and deliver approximately $600 million to Penn State, Pitt, Temple, Lincoln and Penn.

