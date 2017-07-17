Runaway cattle still on the loose

Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three beef cattle are on the loose in Dauphin County.

State police say a driver released 101 cattle after the truck hauling them caught fire Saturday morning on Route 283 in Londonderry Township. All but three were rounded up again.

One of the cows caused an accident around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said there were injuries and the vehicle had to be towed.

Dr. Dave Wolfgang of the state Agriculture Department says if you see the cattle, call 911.

“When you trap them, they have no way to escape, they’re going to try to run past you, probably because they can’t see you very well,” Wolfgang said, “but they may run over you, so people should leave them alone.”

