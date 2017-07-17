Road work coming to parts of Interstates 81 and 83 in Dauphin, Cumberland Counties

PennDOT wants to give you a heads up if you commute along two major roads in the Midstate. You may want to allow extra time as crews work along Interstates 81 and 83.

The projects are to eventually widen parts of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County and Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

“We might get off one exit early,” said Nate West, who works at Herr’s Fruit Farm stand.

The stand is along Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County.

“Pretty much everyone said that they’re going to keep coming out, and they know all the nooks and crannies, the back roads around here to avoid it,” West said.

West and his customers hope to avoid road work ramping up along the Union Deposit Road Bridge.

“We’re getting ready to go into a new phase of construction,” said Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokesperson.

Signs may indicate the road is closed now, but that’s where people will drive beginning Monday evening. The old bridge is in the center of the road. That’s where traffic goes now, and it will be demolished. You’ll drive on part of the new bridge. That’s to the left and right of the old bridge. Traffic will go from two lanes to one lane in each direction.

“People need to be prepared for that, allow additional time in their travel plans to avoid delays, or they might want to consider taking an alternate route for the next few months while this stage is under construction,” Penny said.

Commuters on the West Shore will also see major construction.

Over on the West Shore in Cumberland County, we have another major project,” Penny said. “It’s the Interstate 81 widening project.”

Traffic will be shifted from the outside to the median area along Interstate 81 from Exit 57 (Route 114) to Exit 59 (Route 581)

“It’s a necessary inconvenience for a long-term improvement,” Penny said.

It needs to be done,” West said. “It’s going to better the infrastructure.”

The Union Deposit Road Bridge project should be completed by November. For more information on it, click here.

The section of I-81 in Cumberland County should be done by May 2018. For more information on that, click here.

Both projects will widen the road from two to three lanes in both directions.