Police: Pennsylvania driver taking ‘selfie’ before crashing

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a Pennsylvania driver crashed after he became distracted by taking a selfie.

Troopers from the Gettysburg barracks say the man was seen using a cellphone behind the wheel when he crashed after 8 p.m. Saturday night in Franklin Township. That’s in Adams County, about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) southwest of Harrisburg.

Police didn’t immediately say whether the driver will be cited or charged in the crash. They say he was taken to York Hospital for moderate injuries and was wearing a seat belt when he crashed.

The car crossed the road, onto a grassy area, then went airborne before landing on a concrete slab and knocking over an Animal Wellness Clinic sign. Police say the car’s engine block and front wheels came off from the impact.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s