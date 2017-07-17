Police: Man tackled woman on sidewalk

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County arrested a man last week for an assault that injured another person.

New Holland police responded Friday to the 100 block of West Conestoga Street for a reported domestic incident.

According to police, Luke Hample, 33, chased a woman outside and tackled her on the sidewalk.

The victim suffered a leg injury.

Hample was arrested and charged with simple assault.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison before posting bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.