Police: Man tackled woman on sidewalk

(New Holland Police Department)

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County arrested a man last week for an assault that injured another person.

New Holland police responded Friday to the 100 block of West Conestoga Street for a reported domestic incident.

According to police, Luke Hample, 33, chased a woman outside and tackled her on the sidewalk.

The victim suffered a leg injury.

Hample was arrested and charged with simple assault.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison before posting bail.

