Police: Lower Paxton youth assaulted family, officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County youth is charged with assaulting family members and an officer who arrested him, police said.

Lower Paxton Township police said they were called to a home on Harrise Drive on Sunday evening after the youth reportedly threw rocks and other items at his family. When police tried to arrest him for domestic assault, the young man kicked one of the officers.

The boy was restrained and transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police said an arrest warrant has been filed.

