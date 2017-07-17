One in police custody after reported barricade situation in Cumberland County

WHTM Staff Published:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken into police custody following a reported barricaded gunman situation in Cumberland County.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, police were alerted to a report of a barricaded gunman shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road in Southhampton Township.

Multiple police agencies converged at the scene.

About an hour later, one person was taken into custody.

State police in Carlisle are handling the investigation.

No other details were immediately available from police.

